Juventus Extremely Weak Without Ronaldo -Tuchel

Ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has made Juventus an extremely weaker side this season.

Speaking to reporters during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Tuchel outlined when asked his opinion that Juve will clearly miss Ronaldo, but have the talent within their ranks to go far in the competition.

“Time will tell, but I think it’s not a secret that any team in the world without Cristiano is weaker because he is one of the greatest to ever play this match, they lost a big champion and a big personality,” said Tuchel.

“But you can win games and be a strong teams without Cristiano Ronaldo. they have a lot of experience and a lot of talent, with a good coach.

“They are so experienced and it’s a big club with Champions League experience. they had some troubles and a bit of a rough start [to the season] but always very convincing in the Champions League.”

