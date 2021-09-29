Liverpool To scout Villarreal’s Danjuma Against Manchester United

Liverpool are reportedly planning to keep a close eye on Arnaut Danjuma during Villarreal’s Champions League clash with Manchester United on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old linked up with Unai Emery’s side earlier this summer in a £21m deal from Bournemouth and has already banked three goals from six appearances in all tournaments this term.

Danjuma penned a deal with Villarreal until 2026 upon his arrival in Spain, but Liverpool were previously tipped to move for the Netherlands international earlier in the summer transfer window.

Danjuma will be in action for the Yellow Submarine against Man United in the Champions League tomorrow night, and Voetbal International claims that Liverpool are sending scouts to Old Trafford to watch the attacker.

The report adds that Jurgen Klopp’s side view Danjuma as a potential long-term successor to Sadio Mane, who is yet to extend his Anfield contract beyond the summer of 2023.

The former PSV starlet claimed 15 goals and seven assists from 33…