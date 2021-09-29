Obi On Reasons Indigenous Coach Can’t Handle Team

Christian Obi – a former Nigeria goalkeeper, says that an indigenous football coach can’t handle the nation’s senior team, the Super Eagles, for now because of some negative influences on the team Completesports.com reports.

Obi, a Health and Physical Education graduate of University of Ibadan, reckons that the present process of hiring coaches for the Super Eagles is never the best and consequently makes it difficult for any Nigerian to be selected to handle the senior national team.

The 54-year-old shotstopper and Moscow ’85 FIFA U-20 World Cup bronze medalist who spoke during the ex-University of Ibadan Footballers Association interactive virtual program, said Nigerians have the qualities to handle the Super Eagles, but the recruitment procedures have made it extremely difficult, ‘if not impossible’ for any Nigerian coach to be considered good enough for the job.

“It’s always the aspiration of any coach to coach at the highest level like the senior national team,…