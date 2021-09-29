Pacquaio Announces Retirement From Boxing

Boxing legend, Manny Pacquiao, has officially announced his retirement from boxing.

His retirement comes after a stunning defeat to Yordenis Ugas on August 21. It was Pacquiao’s first fight in over two years.

Pacquiao won 12 world titles and is also the only fighter in history to win titles in eight different weight classes.

The eight-division world champion made the announcement on Wednesday.

“As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people for supporting Manny Pacquiao. Goodbye boxing.

“It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over. Today I am announcing my retirement,” the 42-year old said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Pacquiao finished his 26-year career with 62 victories, eight losses and two draws.

Of those 62 wins, 39 came by knockout and 23 by decision.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…