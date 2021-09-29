Rivers Angels’ Group Opponents Confirmed

Nigeria’s sole representative in the maiden 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League, Rivers Angels, will face Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Vihiga Queens of Kenya and Asfar of Morocco in the group stage, Completesports.com reports.

This was confirmed after the conclusion of the draw held on Thursday in Cairo, Egypt.

Rivers Angels, reigning champions of the Nigerian women’s league, will slug it out in Group B with Mamelodi Sundowns, Asfar and Vihiga Queens.

Group A has Wadi Degla of Egypt, AS Mande of Mali, Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea and Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies FC.

Rivers Angels and Hasaacas Ladies made it to the eight-team tournament after finishing second and first respectively from WAFU Zone B.

The maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League will take place in Egypt from 5th to 19th November 2021.

The first two teams from Group A and B will advance to…