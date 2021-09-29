There Are Few Strikers Like Osimhen In The World -Iaquinta

Ex-Juventus star Vincenzo Iaquinta says its is rare to find a quality striker like Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen in today’s football.

He made this assertion during an interview with Il Mattino, as per TuttoNapoli, where he described the Nigerian international as a player with complete qualities of a super striker.

Iaquinta also noted that Osimhen’s speed, techniques an d eye for goals have made it difficult for defenders in the Serie A to checkmate him.

“For clarity, Osimhen does not argue: speed, technique, and power are the innate qualities of this extraordinary striker,” Iaquinta told Il Mattino, as per TuttoNapoli.

“Spalletti, however, when he has this type of bomber, goes to the party because he manages to enhance the attack to the depth with his way of setting the manoeuvre.

“Osimhen has characteristics very similar to those I had: high and fast, he attacks the depth: there are few forwards like that….