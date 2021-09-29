Trending On Complete Sports 29.09.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Why Osimhen Must Improve On His Game -Cappello

✅ https://www.completesports.com/why-osimhen-must-improve-on-his-game-cappello/

NFF Invites 26 Home-Eagles For Congo Invitational Tourney

✅ https://www.completesports.com/nff-invites-26-home-eagles-for-congo-invitational-tourney/

‘I Want To Compete For Nigeria At Olympic Games’ -Omeruo

✅ https://www.completesports.com/i-want-to-compete-for-nigeria-at-olympic-games-omeruo/

Chelsea Open To Selling N’Golo Kante

✅ https://www.completesports.com/chelsea-open-to-selling-ngolo-kante/

UPDATE: Joshua Suffers Shock Defeat To Ukraine’s Usyk

✅ https://www.completesports.com/breaking-joshua-suffers-shock-defeat-to-ukraines-usyk/

‘Why Chelsea Are Top In League Table Ahead Of Liverpool’ – EPL Explains

✅