2022 WCQ: Rohr Invites Calvin Bassey, Osimhen, Onuachu 20 Others For CAR Double-Header

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has handed maiden invitation to Rangers defender Calvin Bassey for his side’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Central African Republic, Completesports.com reports.

Bassey, who is eligible to play for Italy, Nigeria and England linked up with Rangers in 2020 and has made 10 league appearances for the Gers.

The left-back, who is teammate with Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun at Rangers is preferred to Zaidu Sanusi by Rohr.

Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo were axed from the squad. The duo according to the Nigeria Football Federation are injured.

Goalkeepers; Maduka Okoye , Daniel Akpeyi and Francis Uzoho were also named in the squad.

Team captain ; Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu are some of the regulars in the 23-man squad.

The Super Eagles will host Central African Republic in a matchday three encounter at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday, October 7.

The reverse fixture will take place…