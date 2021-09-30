Aribo: Rangers Fired Up For Sparta Prague Clash

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo says the Gers are focused on continental improvement and insisted there is no complacency at Ibrox.

The Scottish Premiership champions will face Czech side Sparta Prague at the Generali Stadium on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard’s side lost 2-0 to French club Olympic Lyon in their group game earlier this month.

“We want to be better and to improve”, Aribo told a press conference.

“It is good for us as even with our current position we want to improve and it shows there is no complacency in the squad and it shows how strong we are as a team.”

Aribo added that Gerrard ensures Rangers are not distracted by outside noise, and are always focused on task at hand, which is to perform well on the pitch and beat their opponents.

“We only have one job to do and this is to perform, we are not focused on who will or will not be in the stadium.

“The manager ensures we block out…