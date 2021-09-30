Awoniyi On Target As Onuachu, Anjorin Lose

Taiwo Awoniyi was on target for Union Berlin in their 3-0 home win against Israel’s Maccabi Haifa, in their second Group E game of the Europa Conference League, Completesports.com reports.

It was a return to scoring form for Awoniyi who prior to Thursday’s game, had failed to find the net in his last four games. The last time he scored was on August 29.

After starting from the bench, Awoniyi came on in the 72nd minute and got Union Berlin’s third goal on 76 minutes.

The Nigerian striker has now scored three goals in the Europa Conference League so far and has taken his tally in all competitions to six this season.

The win against Maccabi Haifa is Union Berlin’s first win after two games and place them third on three points in the group.

Also in Group E, Cyriel Dessers came on in the 64th minute and helped Feyenoord beat Slavia Prague 2-1.

Ubong Ekpai was in action for Slavia Prague before…