De Gea Best Goalkeeper In The World

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauded David De Gea describing him as the best goalkeeper in the world after helping Manchester United secure a dramatic comeback win against Villarreal in Wednesday’s Champions League at Old Trafford.

Having kicked off Group F with a shock late 2-1 defeat at Young Boys, United were facing the prospect of a third straight home defeat in all competitions after Paco Alcacer deservedly put Villarreal 1-0 up.

De Gea had prevented the opener coming sooner with some outstanding saves to deny Villarreal, against whom he missed the crucial penalty against in the Europa League final loss in Gdansk back in May.

The Spaniard continued to shine after Alex Telles’ exquisite volleyed leveller, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time to seal 2-1 triumph.

“It was a very difficult game against a very good team,” Solskjaer said.

“First…