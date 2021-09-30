Europa League: Osimhen On Target Again For Napoli; Aribo, Balogun, Bassey In Action Rangers

Victor Osimhen continued his impressive scoring form for Napoli as they suffered a 3-2 home defeat against Russian club Spartak Moscow in a Europa League Group C ckash on Thursday night.

Osimhen started the game on the bench and replaced Andre Petagna after the break.

The Nigeria international scored Napoli’s second goal deep into stoppage time.

The 22-year-old has now scored three goals in two appearances in the competition for Luciano Spalleti’s side this season.

He has also now scored seven goals in his last five games for Napoli

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses was in action for Sparta Moscow in the game.

Moses featured for 90 minutes.

At the General Ceska Arena, Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey were all in action in Rangers’ 1-0 defeat to Sparta Prague.

Balogun and Bassey featured for 90 minutes, while Aribo was replaced by John Lundstram 13 minutes from time.

Rangers are winless in Group A after losing their opening game 2-0 to Olympic Lyon.

In a Group D…