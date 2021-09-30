‘How Rohr’s Eagles Can Win AFCON 2021, Better Class Of 1994/’96’

Nigerian football legend, Nwankwo Kanu, is upbeat that the Super Eagles can win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which holds in Cameroun next year only if the coach, Gernot Rohr, pushes the team to compete with it’s full potential, Completesports.com reports.

Kanu however warned those who are expecting the Super Eagles to reach the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to desist from making such tall dream as that will put an unnecessary pressure on the players and their coaches, adding that achieving big goals takes a gradual process.

“Reaching the World Cup semifinals is a tall order for the Super Eagles for now. It will be putting a huge pressure on the team which on the long run may negatively affect their output. I think emphasis should be on winning the next AFCON in Cameroun. That is achievable with some more push from the coaches,” Kanu who won the African Footballer of The Year award in 1996 and 1999 stated.

