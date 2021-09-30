‘It Would Be A Privilege, Honour To Coach Super Eagles In Future’ -Yobo

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo says it would be a big privilege and honour to manage the three-time African champions in future, Completesports.com reports.

Yobo is currently assistant to Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr and is gratefully absorbing the German’s wisdom.

Rohr’s contract with the Nigeria Football Federation will expire at the end of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the former defender is not ruling out the possibility of succeeding his boss.

“National team head coach is one of the biggest jobs in Nigeria,” Yobo told evertonfc.com.



“It would be a privilege and honour if, someday, I could be in that position.

“If I didn’t think about it that way, why start?

“I had that conversation [with his country’s FA]… now I have to understudy to learn.”

The former Marseille defender was capped 101 times by Nigeria and was captain when the Super Eagles won the 2013 Africa Cup…