‘I’ve Identified My Mistakes Vs Usyk, Will Make Amends In Rematch’, Joshua

Anthony Joshua says he has learnt for the mistakes he made against Oleksandr Usyk after losing his heavyweight belts.

Joshua, who will fight Usyk in a rematch in the coming days, also said he had identified some of the errors and is prepared to make amends.

The 31-year-old lost his IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles last Saturday to the Ukrainian at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Joshua said he had also analysed his preparations and advised his fans not to worry about him.

He wrote, “I’ve watched the fight, analysed my preparations & identified my mistakes. I’ve learnt my lesson,” he wrote.

“Thanks for sending love & checking in.

