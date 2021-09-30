Meet Super Eagles New Boy, Calvin Ughelumba Bassey

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr on Thursday named his 23-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Central African Republic

Prominent on the list is Glasgow Rangers of Scotland left-back Calvin Ughelumba Bassey.

The 21-year-old was born Italy and is eligible to play for Italy, Nigeria or England at international level.

2022 WCQ: Rohr Invites Calvin Bassey, Osimhen, Onuachu 20 Others For CAR Double-Header

Read Also:

Bassey joined Premier League club Leicester City at the age of 15 after a successful trial and progressed through the club’s youth ranks, with regular appearances for the clubs’ U-18 and U-23 sides.

The defender linked up with Rangers from Premier League club Leicester City last summer.

He made his professional debut for Rangers in a Scottish Premiership match against St Mirren on August 9, 2020.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com…