Players Exodus Hits Relegated Nnewi Warriors

Massive drift of players to greener pastures has swept through the fold FC Ifeanyi Ubah following the Anambra Warriors’ relegation to the second tier domestic league, Nigeria National League (NNL) at the close of the 2020/2021 NPFL season, Completesports.com reports.

The 2016 Federation Cup (Aiteo Cup) winners have been invaded by some NPFL clubs who have found the Nnewi side a veritable source for recruitment of players.

Virtually all the FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s first team players have been snapped up by top NPFL clubs.

At the, last count, no fewer than eight first team players have completed their transfers, with six others closing in on their departures from the Capital Oil and Gas club.

Nigeria champions, Akwa United, set the ball rolling with the signing of Evans Ebonda for their 2021/2022 CAF Champions League and domestic campaigns.

Rivers United, also featuring in the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League followed…