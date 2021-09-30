Rohr’s Invitation Of Players Was Based On Merit -Aikhomogbe

Former Nigeria goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhomogbe says Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr’s invitation of players to prosecute the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Central Africa Republic was based on merit.

Recall that Rohr released the list via the Super Eagles official Instagram account on Thursday with regulars such as William Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen, Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun, Paul Onuachu, Maduka Okoye and a few others.

Nigeria will host the Central African Republic in a matchday-three fixture at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on Thursday, October 7.

The reverse tie will take place three days later in Douala.

Reacting to the list, Aikhomogbe told Completesports.com from his base in Cairo, Egypt, that the invited players are capable of dismantling CAR.

“I really don’t see anything wrong with the players invited by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr. Going…