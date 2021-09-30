Watford Boss Munoz: Etebo’s Injury Absence A Big Blow

Watford manager Xisco Munoz says losing Oghenekaro Etebo is a big blow for the club, reports Completesports.com.

Etebo is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

The midfielder has been ruled out for four to five months and is also set to miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“Yes, I am very sad about this – always when one of our players has a big injury,” Xisco said of the Stoke loanee before the weekend trip to Leeds.

“It is a problem for us and that is all you can say. It is a moment to try and give the best recovery for him. He is out for four to five months and this is a problem also for him because he had a very good attitude for our squad and team.”

While Xisco did not speak to the 25-year-old about being unavailable for the 2022 AFCON, the Spaniard did insist his squad could cope with Etebo’s absence.

The summer…



