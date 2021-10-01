Chelsea Intensify Rudiger Contract Talks

Chelsea haven’t given up securing Toni Rudiger to a new contract.

With his deal due to expire in June, the Germany defender is stalling on agreeing new terms with the Blues as he considers his options.

However, Italian transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting negotiations between the two parties are continuing.

Rudiger has been seeking €10m-a-year to re-sign.

Bayern Munich and PSG are watching developments closely, knowing they can secure Rudiger to a pre-contract agreement from January 1.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…







Source: Complete Sports