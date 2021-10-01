Chelsea Not Suffering From Man City Hangover -Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has debunked reports that the team’s 1-0 loss against Juventus in the Champions League was as a result of the Blues’ hangover against Man City.

Tuchel, who praised his players performance against the Old Lady, told journalists that the team will bounce back from the two losses.

He said that Chelsea inability to shoot also contributed to their loss against Juventus on Wednesday.

Asked about the effect of the City loss, Tuchel told reporters: “No. We had a day off and two very good training sessions yesterday.

“We were absolutely sharp, looked very fresh and very hungry, and ready for a bounce back. It’s very difficult to put on a high rhythm against a team who defends so deep. If we defended deep against City it was difficult for them to create chances. It was the same for us here. But the difference was we gave two big chances and gave the belief back into the stadium.

“Manchester City scored from a set-piece with a deflected shot against us….