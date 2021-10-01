Don’t Blame Maduka For Goals Conceded At Sparta Rotterdam -Alloy

Super Eagles goalkeeper coach Alloy Agu has revealed that Maduka Okoye should not be blamed for goals conceded at Sparta Rotterdam this ongoing season.

Recall that Okoye is yet to keep a clean sheet in seven games played this term, conceding 14 goals in the process.

However, in an interview with The Punch, Alloy said that the technical crew are solidly behind the Nigerian international.

“It is always not good to concede goals, but most times it is not the fault of the keeper.

“But the technical crew sees absolutely prospects in Maduka Okoye; if we didn’t see any prospects in him, he wouldn’t be in the team.

“He is growing well in confidence and needs lots of support and we’re there to help him.

“He has the time to develop and we will give him the support he needs.”

