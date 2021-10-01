‘I’m Proud Enyimba Have Football Icon As Coach’ — Governor Ikpeazu

Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Executive Governor of Abia State, says he feels proud that a football icon and former Nigeria international, Finidi George, is now the coach of the State’s darling NPFL side, Enyimba International FC, Completesports.com reports.

Ikpeazu spoke at the Government House, Umuahia, on Thursday when the former Super Eagles winger and UEFA Champions League winner with Ajax Ámsterdam, was presented to him after his engagement as the new head coach of Enyimba International FC.

Governor Ikpeazu lauded Enyimba Football Club for appointing Finidi George as the club’s head coach.

Governor Ikpeazu expressed his pleasure over the latest development as he received Finidi George at his residence on Thursday afternoon.

While welcoming ‘Finito’, Ikpeazu said he was excited by the news of Finidi’s appointment, and thanked the 1995 UEFA Champions League winner for accepting to return…