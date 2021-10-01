Memorable Moments Of Nigerian Sports Since Independence

In this piece, Completesports.com’s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN highlights 31 of these moments that Nigerians will never forget in a hurry.

1. 1952: Nigeria Makes First Olympic Games Appearance Nigeria first featured in the Olympic Games in 1952 and the country has not missed the games since then, apart from the boycotted Canada 1976 edition.

2. 1954 Commonwealth Games: lfeajuna Claims Gold Medal In High JumpThe late Emmanuel lfeajuna won a gold medal in High Jump event at the 1954 Commonwealth Games.

3. 1957: Bassey Crowned World Featherweight Boxing Champion

Hogan ‘Kid’ Bassey became the World Featherweight Boxing king in 1957. Hogan was the first Nigerian-British born boxer to become world boxing champion after he shed his blood to win a featherweight bout in 1957 in Liverpool.