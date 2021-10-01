Messi £17,000-a-night Paris Hotel Robbed

A gang of masked raiders have reportedly committed a burglary at the hotel where Argentine star Lionel Messi is staying with his family in Paris, the Mirror reports.

Thousands of pounds of cash and jewellery are said to have been stolen from four rooms in Le Royal Monceau in Paris.

The thieves are thought to have gained unlawful entry to the property by scaling down the sides of the building from the roof.

Footage captured two masked men on CCTV making their way in via an unlocked balcony door on the sixth floor – just one level above where Messi is staying.

Also Read: Europa/Conference League: Awoniyi On Target As Onuachu, Anjorin Lose

Messi only moved into the five-star hotel in August, with his suite costing a whopping £17,000 per night.

Security has even been beefed up since his arrival but to no avail as some guests lost prized assets left in their rooms as the raiders took full advantage in their haul, which took place on Wednesday last week.

One female guest had a £3,000…