Musa Bags Assist As Karagumruk Return To Winning Ways

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa got an assist as Fatih Karagumruk defeated Istanbul Basaksehir 3-1, in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Musa provided the assist for Karagumruk’s second goal scored by Andrea Bertolacci

Musa was replaced with six minutes left in the game which was his seventh in the Turkish topflight this season.

The 28-year-old has scored just one goal since joining Karagumruk.

It was a return to winning ways for Karagumruk who lost one and drew one of their last two games.

They move up to fifth position on 14 points in the 20-team league table.

By James Agberebi

