Nigeria Team Of The Month

The month of September has come and gone with Nigerian players heavily involved for clubs across the world.

In this piece, Completesports.com presents eleven Nigerian stars who were outstanding for their clubs in the month in review.

The selection was based on the respective players performances in the month of September 2021.

GOALKEEPER

Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs)

Daniel Akpeyi made his first appearance and only in the South African Premiership this season and put up a fantastic display to earn Kaizer Chiefs a point in the 0-0 draw at Marumo Gallants on Sunday 26 September.

Akpeyi made five point blank saves which proved to be the saving grace for Stuart Baxter’s sure.

DEFENDERS

Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor)

It was a dream debut for Chidozie Awaziem as he scored the only goal in Alanyaspor’s 1-0 home win against Giresunspor.

Awaziem went on to help Alanyaspor end September without…