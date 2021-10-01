‘Osimhen Has Potential To Win African Footballer Of Year Award’ –Kanu

Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu has expressed his optimism that Victor Osimhen could become the next Nigerian to be crowned African Footballer of The Year if the Napoli striker continues to improve his game, Completesports.com reports.

Speaking after the World Heart Day walk in Abuja on Wednesday, Nwankwo Kanu who incedentally was the last Nigerian player to win the African Player of The Year award in 1999 after winning it earlier in 1996 says that the performance of Osimhen in the Italian Seria A is a clear indication that he can win the coveted award soon.

“Osimhen, if you ask me, is the best player in Italy and if any of the current crop of Nigerian players is going to win the African Player of The Year award, it has to be him. He is doing fantastically well in the Italian Serie A that it’s only a matter of time before he rules Africa,” Kanu said.

“He is the best player and…