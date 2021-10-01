Premier League: Iwobi Doubtful For Everton Away Clash Vs Man United

Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi is doubtful for Everton’s Premier League away clash against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez told a news conference on Friday that the former Arsenal player has a ‘little problem’ and remains a doubt for the game.

“I will say that he (Iwobi) has a little problem, I don’t know if he will be available for tomorrow,”stated Benitez.

“I think the fans appreciate that he’s giving everything on the pitch, we are working with him specifically on movement. I think he’s improving, and we can still improve him.”

Iwobi has made six league appearances for Everton this season.

