Real Madrid Weigh Up January Move For Cavani

Real Madrid are reportedly considering moving for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani in January.

The 34-year-old has recently returned from injury to feature in his side’s last two matches against Aston Villa and Villarreal respectively, but he could struggle for starts due to Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival over the summer.

Cavani is due to spend the rest of the campaign at Old Trafford before leaving on a free transfer, but there have been suggestions that the Uruguay international could seek a move at the start of 2022.

Barcelona have recently been credited with an interest, as the Catalan giants look to boost their forward options for the remainder of the season with a low-cost signing.

According to El Nacional, Cavani is also attracting the attention of Real Madrid, who are weighing up a move for the South American during the January transfer window.

The striker was given the final 10 minutes of Man United’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa last weekend before…