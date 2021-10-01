Rohr Happy Bassey Chose To Represent Nigeria; Explains Sanusi’s Omission

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr is delighted Rangers defender Calvin Bassey chose to represent the three-time African champions, reports Completesports.com.

Bassey, 21, was named in Nigeria’s squad for this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Central African Republic on Thursday.

The left-back was born in Italy and eligible to represent the European champions and the Three Lions of England.

“I am so proud of him (Bassey) and happy that he chose Nigeria,” Rohr told ESPN.e

“That is why it is important to have him quickly because it is one of the last moments we can test new players. That is why he is in our list now.”

Rohr is also hopeful there are no complications this time, with Bassey forced to withdraw from previous squad, for the games in August against Liberia and Cape Verde after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Last time he was in our list but he couldn’t come because of a positive COVID test. He was unlucky,” Rohr said.

“Now it is…