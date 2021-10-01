Simon Wins Nantes Player Of The Month Award Again

Moses Simon has been named Nantes Player of the Month for September, Completesports.com reports.

Nantes announced this on their official website on Thursday night.

It is now back-to-back awards for Simon who was also named the Ligue 1 club’s best player in August.

Simon emerged winner after polling a total of 53.23 per cent of the total votes cast by the club’s fans, to finish ahead of three others.

Nantes wrote on their website:”You have named Moses Simon the ‘Canary of the Month’ for the month of September!

“With 53.23 per cent of the votes, Moses Simon is therefore your Canary of the Month for September! After August, he is elected again by you, supporters of the Yellow and Green.

“Provider of five assists and a goal during the trip to Reims last week, the Nigerian is one of the men in form at the start of the championship on the Nantes side!

“Congratulations Moses.”

The winger is one of…