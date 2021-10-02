Aina Subbed As Torino Fall To Juventus In Serie A

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina was on the losing side as Torino narrowly lost 1-0 to Juventus in Saturday’s Serie A game at the Stadio Olimpico Grande.

Aina, who has been listed by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central Africa Republic (CAR) later this month, gave a good account of himself.

He was later substituted in the 66th minutes by Cristian Daniel Ansaldi after an impressive display.

However, Manuel Locatelli silenced the home supported with a well taken goal in the 86th minutes to give Juventus a precious goal and maximum point.

The win means Juventus move 8th on the Serie A table on 11 points while Torino sit 11 on 8th points.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…