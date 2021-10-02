Awaziem Helps Alanyaspor Secure Away Draw, Extend Unbeaten Run

Chidozie Awaziem was in action and helped Alanyaspor earned a hardfought 1-1 away to Konyaspor, in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

It was Awaziem’s fifth appearance for Alanyaspor since joining them from Boavista on loan.

The 24-year-old played for 90 minutes and even had a goal disallowed with three minutes left in the game.

Alanyaspor are now unbeaten in their last five games recording three wins and two draws.

They are now in seventh place on 14 points same point as Besiktas who are in fourth spot but ahead on goals difference.

Source: Complete Sports