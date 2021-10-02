Bundesliga: Akpoguma In Action As Hoffenheim Lose At Stuttgart

Nigeria defender Kevin Akpoguma was in action as Hoffenheim continued their poor run of form in the Bundesliga following a 3-1 away defeat at Stuttgart.

Akpoguma started the game on bench and took the place of Pavel Kaderabek in the 56th minute.

The centre-back has scored once in four league appearances for his club this season.

Hoffenheim have recorded just one win from their last five league games.

Sebastian Hoeneß’s side will host FC Cologne in their next league game on October 15.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…







Source: Complete Sports