Chelsea Score Late Double vs Southampton Secure Top Spot

Two late goals from Timo Werner and Ben Chillwell earned Chelsea a 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton at Stamford Bridge and send them to the top of the log on Saturday.

It was back to winning ways for the Blues who prior to Saturday’s fixture had lost their last two games.

Southampton were trying to hold out for a draw following the sending off of captain James Ward-Prowse off a bad tackle on Jorginho, which threw spanner in their works after a good second half display.

But in the 84th minute, Werner poked Chelsea ahead 2-1from a driven Cesar Azpilicueta cross from the right.

And in the 89th minute Chilwell made sure of the points with a brilliant left footed volley after Romelu Lukaku and Azpilicueta both hit the post.

Trevoh Chalobah had put Chelsea a goal up on 9th minute before Ward-Prowse equalised from the penalty spot.

The win means Chelsea move above Liverpool to top in the league table on 16 points.

