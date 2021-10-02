Dennis Wins Watford September Goal Of The Month Award

Emmanuel Dennis has won Watford’s September Goal of the Month award, Completesports.com reports.

The Hornets made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Saturday.

Dennis beat off competition from five others for the award.

“August’s Player of the Month, Dennis, has topped the ranks in September’s Goal of the Month award vote, for his strike against Norwich – the Hornets’ first away win of the campaign.

“It was a pin-point cross from Kiko Femenía that found the elusive Nigerian, who produced a powerful header that left Tim Krul glued to the ground for the opener.

“The striker won Goal of the Month with 37 per cent of the vote ahead of Sarr, Anne Meiwald, Helen Ward, Adekite Fatuga-Dada and Ashley Fletcher.”

