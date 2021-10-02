Ignite Megastars Football Talent Hunt Kicks Off In Lagos

The maiden edition of the Ignite Megastars Football Talent Hunt kicked off on Friday, 1st October, 2021 at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Ignite Megastars is a platform set up by C & CD Consulting Limited to discover, develop and promote grassroot talent in various sports, starting with football.

According to the managing director of the organisation, Ms. Vize Daniyan, the initiative was borne out of a desire to contribute to the engagement and advancement of talented Nigerian youths in sports and will commence with a reality TV show tagged “Ignite Soccer Stars.”

Daniyan said: “Our focus is on discovering grassroot football talents between the ages of 15-18 in Lagos in our first season. Thereafter, we will reach out to other parts of the country.

“The reality TV show element is…