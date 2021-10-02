I’m The Right Man For Barca Job -Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman insists no other manager could do better than he has with the current squad.

Ahead of their Atletico Madrid clash this weekend, Koeman was asked if another coach would do better with Barca this season.

“I don’t know what another coach would do, do I also have to talk about another coach? The squad in three months will be the same. There is a lot of talk about the system but the system is based on the players we have,” he said.

“And we don’t have wingers with one on one and that’s why I put wing-backs. With the money bag I would still have Messi here. It is to prepare the game with what there is. If people recover we can have the strongest squad. But the young players deserve more opportunities.”

Koeman was asked if he had been insulted.

“No need to answer. What do you think? You are very important. You can help, you can criticise. It is not a question of being good or bad, it is the treatment.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria:…