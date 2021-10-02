Lukaku Yet To Connect Effectively With Teammates -Tuchel Speaks Ahead Chelsea vs Southampton

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Romelu Lukaku is yet to have a strong connection with his teammates.

Tuchel made this known in a prematch conference, where he stated that the Belgian international is still adjusting to life with the club.

Recall that Lukaku has netted three goals since his arrival from Inter Milan this summer, scoring against Arsenal and Tottenham respectively.

“Yes and no. He was fully involved in the first game against Arsenal, the second half against Tottenham he was involved in creating chances for Timo Werner, Mason in the first half.

“I think that football right now is about connections, Romelu I feel has a strong connection with Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic.

“They look for each other and have an understanding, everybody else maybe lacks it a bit so they need to learn and understand and adapt, create better of course.”

The German boss continued: “Like I said, we have games where he was fully involved but now we have games like against…