Man United Equal Unwanted 50-Year Record After Everton Draw

Manchester United equalled an unwanted 50-year record as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League.

United put in another unconvincing performance as the team went ahead, only to end up sharing the points.

Despite a favourable opening string of games, the Red Devils have been criticised for their poor performances, scraping past teams their top-four rivals beat with conviction.

Also Read: Premier League: Chelsea’s Late Double vs Southampton Secure Top Spot

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have looked adrift and without a plan in recent weeks, more than once relying on last-gasp goals.

Now, after the team conceded in their home tie against Everton, their poor performances have earned them an unwanted 50-year record.

United have now conceded at least once in each of their last nine league games at home.

This is their longest run of home games without a clean sheet in the top-flight since February 1971 where they went 10 games conceding.

Cristiano…