Mbappe Determine To Play For Real Madrid -Benzema

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema says he’s optimistic PSG star, Kylian Mbappe will don the White Angel jersey next season.

Paris Saint-Germain were not willing to sell their star in the previous transfer window as they aim to do what it takes to renew his contract, one which runs until June 2022.

Benzema in a chat with L’Equipe said that Real Madrid’s squad has a huge potential and stressed that he is pleased to operate as a mentor for Los Blancos’ youngsters.

“[Mbappe] said it himself. He wants to see something else. Someday he will play for Real Madrid. I don’t know when. But he will come. It is only a matter of time.”

“[Real Madrid] are still the best club in the world. Reconstruction or not, it’s a new football, a new generation, new players. We have to invest in young people so that one day they become great footballers.

“I’m here to help them. I talk a lot with them. I want to improve them. When you improve others, you improve the team and you get a lot of…