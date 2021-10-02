Moffi Replaces Injured Iwobi For CAR Double-Header

Lorient striker Terem Moffi has replaced Alex Iwobi in Nigeria’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Central African Republic, reports Completesports.com.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez confirmed on Friday that Iwobi is nursing an injury and is a major doubt for Saturday’s (today) Premier League clash against Manchester United.

The Nigeria Football Federation has now responded by calling up Moffi as replacement for the winger.



Read Also: Premier League: Iwobi Doubtful For Everton Away Clash Vs Man United

It would be recalled that Leicester City midfielder Wlifred Ndidi and Watford’s Oghenekaro Etebo pulled out of the games due to injuries.

Moffi, who made his debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in June has made two appearances for the West Africans.

The Super Eagles will host Central African Republic at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday, October 7.

The reverse fixture is billed for Doula,…