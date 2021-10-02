Osimhen Is A Big Threat, CAR Coach Savoy Confesses Ahead Super Eagles Clash

Central African Republic head coach Raoul Savoy believes Victor Osimhen will be a threat to his team in this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, reports Completesports.com.

Three-time African champions will host the Wild Beasts in a matchday three encounter at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday, October 7.

The reverse fixture will take place three days later in Douala, Cameroon.

Osimhen has been in impressive form for his Italian club Napoli this season with seven goals in his last five appearances for the Blues.

“I don’t like to talk about specific players because you know that football is a game we play with 11 players and substitutes,” Savoy told

” target=”_blank”>Captain Pascal Live.

“For now I think Osimhen is doing very well in Napoli, he is scoring a lot of goals.

“I like his style of play, powerful and a really good striker. For us, of course, it will be an honour to play against this class of players but for now, I think Osimhen is for me the…