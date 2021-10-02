Osimhen Reveals Reason Behind Impressive Goalscoring Run At Napoli

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has revealed the inspiration behind his superb goalscoring run at Serie A club Napoli, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen has been in remarkable form for the Partenopei this season following the arrival of new manager Luciano Spalleti.

The 22-year-old has scored seven goals in his last five appearances for Napoli.

The striker scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 30 games for Napoli last season.

“They trust me and stood by me through the tough start last season,” Osimhen told BBC Sport Africa.

“The love I enjoy is massive – the club, the city, the supporters and everyone connected to Napoli makes me fly.

Read Also: Don’t Blame Maduka For Goals Conceded At Sparta Rotterdam -Alloy

“I play for an incredible club with a huge football history. I only have to focus and give my best all the time.”

Osimhen joined Napoli from French club Lille in July 2020 in a five-year deal that was reportedly worth more than $96m, although other reports put…