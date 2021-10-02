Premier League: Townsend Earns Everton Point Against Man United

Everton rallied back to earn a point against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Anthony Martial netted his first Premier League goal in eight months just before the break.

Andros Townsend equalised for Everon in the 58th minute finishing off a blistering breakaway from a United corner.

Yerry Mina tapped in five minutes from time to seal what looked like a wild away win until a VAR check confirmed him offside.

Manchester United’s next Premier League test is at Leicester on Saturday, October 16 with a home Champions League date with Atalanta four days later.

Source: Complete Sports