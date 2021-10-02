Sajo From Cross Rivers Emerges Champion, Wins N500,000 Cash Prize

Ismael Sajo from Cross Rivers State has emerged winner of the maiden 2021 Festac 10km Half Marathon.

The race which took place on Saturday October 2nd in Festac Town, Lagos, saw Sajo breast the tape ahead hundreds of other athletes to emerge winner of the first edition.

Jigak Monday from Plateau State finished second while Emmanuel Gyang also from Plateau State came third.





Sajo after crossing the finish line

For emerging champion, Sajo got a cash prize of N500,000, a medal and a trophy.

First runner-up Monday also got a medal, a trophy and a cash prize of N300,000 and Gyang went home with N200,000, a medal and also a trophy.

The first three female athletes were awarded with medals while every participant also got a medal for their effort.

Speaking after being crowned champion, Sajo expressed his delight for beating other contestants.

“I will like to thank the organizers and officials, the Marathon went well and I feel good and I’m so happy.

“I left my state Calabar and went to Joe…