Why Super Eagles Must Not Undermine CAR -Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has urged Super Eagles players not to undermine the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Unuanel made this call in an interview with Completesports.com, where he said that with the array of stars invited by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, the team should be able to overcome CAR with ease.

Nigeria are currently on six points after beating Liberia and Cape Verde respectively.

“Rohr has done a good job with the players he has invited for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against CAR. I can’t really find any loopholes in that team but then, we just have to approach the game with a sense of seriousness.

“The players must not undermine the CAR team because in football anything is possible. I am optimistic the team will pick the maximum point against CAR in both legs.”

