Awoniyi Replaces Injured Moffi For Super Eagles’ World Cup Qualifiers

Union Berlin’s Taiwo Awoniyi has been called up as a replacement for Lorient forward Terem Moffi for Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic, Completesports.com reports.

Moffi was named as replacement for Everton winger Alex Iwobi on Friday.

The forward however sustained an injury in Lorient’s 1-1 draw against Clermont on Sunday and has now been ruled out of the double-header.



Read Also: 2022 WCQ: Moffi Replaces Injured Iwobi For CAR Double-Header

The Nigeria Football Federation announced on Sunday night that Awoniyi will take the place of the 21-year-old.

Awoniyi has scored five goals in seven league appearances for Union Berlin this season.

The Super Eagles will take on CAR at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Lagos on October 7 before facing same opponent three days later in Douala.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…