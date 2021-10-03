Awoniyi Scores Brace In Union Berlin Win At Mainz

Taiwo Awoniyi scored twice as Union Berlin rallied back from a goal down to beat Mainz 05 in their Bundesliga clash at the MEWA Arena on Sunday night.

Marcus Ingvarsten put Mainz ahead six minutes before the break after he was set up Kayode Onisiwo.

Awoniyi equalised for the visitors in the 69th minute, Union Berlin’s 100th Bundesliga goal.

The Nigeria international netted the winning goal in the 73rd minute.

The 24-year-old has now scored five goals in seven league appearances for Union Berlin this season.

Union Berlin now sit in seventh position on the table with 12 points from from seven matches.

